Pacers give Pakistan spirited start in second Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

SYLHET: Pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad made early inroads to give Pakistan a spirited start to the second Test against Bangladesh, underway here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At the lunch on the opening day, the home side were 101/3 in 26 overs, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and experienced wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 26 and 18, respectively.

The hosts got off to a dismal start to their innings as experienced seamer Abbas got right-handed opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy caught at second slip on the second delivery of the innings.

Following the early stutter, Mominul Haque joined opener Tanzid Hasan in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to put together 44 runs for the second wicket until the latter fell victim to Abbas in the 10th over and walked back after scoring 26 off 34 deliveries.

Haque was then involved in a brief 19-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Shanto until being cleaned up by Khurram Shahzad on the final delivery of the 16th over. The left-handed top-order batter made 22 off 41 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 63/3, experienced Rahim joined forces with Shanto, and the duo batted sensibly to ensure leading Bangladesh to the break without further setback as they raised an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Abbas has been the leading bowler for Pakistan, having taken two wickets for 22 runs in his seven overs, while Shahzad chipped in with one scalp.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.