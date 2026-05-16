Liverpool’s title defence crumbles in Aston Villa defeat

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts against Aston Villa in Premier League on May 15, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool suffered another damaging setback in their miserable title defence after a chaotic 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa here at Villa Park on Friday.

Arne Slot’s side travelled to Birmingham knowing victory would put them firmly in control of a top-four finish, but yet another error-filled display summed up a season that has unravelled dramatically for the Reds.

Liverpool started brightly and controlled much of the opening half, but the absence of striker Alexander Isak and a bench role for Mohamed Salah limited their attacking threat.

Villa punished that wastefulness shortly before the break when Morgan Rogers curled home an excellent opener.

Captain Virgil van Dijk briefly restored hope with a second-half equaliser, and Liverpool looked dangerous after youngster Rio Ngumoha struck the post.

However, the match turned moments later when Dominik Szoboszlai slipped in midfield, allowing Rogers to set up Ollie Watkins for Villa’s second goal.

Watkins and John McGinn added further goals before another Van Dijk effort reduced the deficit late on.

The defeat leaves Liverpool facing an anxious final day against Brentford FC at Anfield, with Champions League qualification no longer in their hands.

Despite growing frustration among supporters, Slot insisted after the match that improvements in the transfer market and a fresh start next season could revive Liverpool’s fortunes.

"I can understand at this moment in time [the fans] don't have confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think they are underestimating what a transfer window can do, what a new start can do," Slot said.