Pakistan squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 announced

Pakistan players pose with the trophy after beating Zimbabwe in the third T20I at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 15, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

All-rounder Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan in the mega event, which will be her second stint as the captain.

The squad marked the return of right-arm seamer Diana Baig, replacing Amber Kainat. The rest of the Pakistan contingent remained unchanged, which clean swept Zimbabwe 3-0 at home.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against arch-rivals India on June 14, while their remaining group-stage fixtures are scheduled against South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia and Netherlands on June 17, 20, 23 and 27, respectively.

Prior to the mega event, Pakistan will feature in a T20I tri-series in Ireland, where they will be taking on the home side and West Indies, from May 28 to June 4.

During the series, the Green Shirts will play at least four matches – two against each opposition – which will boost their preparations for the mega event.

In a bid to give final touches to their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland on June 6 and 9, respectively.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and tri-series in Ireland:

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Amber Kainat, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.