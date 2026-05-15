Romelu Lukaku returns to Belgium squad for World Cup

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Wales with teammates at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on June 9, 2025. — Reuters

Romelu Lukaku has made it to Belgium's 26-man World Cup roster despite suffering from injuries this season, making only five appearances for his club Napoli.

Lukaku is the leading scorer with 89 goals in 124 appearances for Belgium, but has not featured for his team since June of last year.

The 33-year-old will play in his fourth World Cup along with Napoli teammate Kevin De Bruyne, whose campaign has been disrupted by a hamstring injury.

"Romelu has recovered, but he's out of shape, and I'm not sure he'll be able to start the matches. But he's our best striker, Belgium's all-time leading scorer," coach Rudi Garcia told reporters at Friday's press conference.

Alongside Romelu Lukaku and De Bruyne, stars like Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier and Axel Witsel are also in Garcia's team.

Garcia announced his roster on Friday, and Mika Godts was the major name to be excluded. The 20-year-old winger has 17 goals and 12 assists for Ajax this season.

Garcia also included Starsbourg's Mike Penders as his third goalkeeper ahead of Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels.

Meanwhile, forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo received his first call-up for Belgium after a remarkable campaign with Ligue 1's Lille. Witsel, the 37-year-old, was also included in the squad to help balance a fairly young roster.

"The concept of team spirit was important; we needed to stick with a squad that had performed well in the qualifiers, taking into account how the players complement each other and striking a balance between experience and youth," Garcia told reporters at a press conference.

"This squad is built around playing well and getting on well together. We need to distinguish between our objective and our ambition. Ambition knows no bounds; we all dream of going all the way.

"The objective is simply to finish top of the group and progress from the group stage; we'll then see who we're drawn against in the next rounds. We're not favorites, but I prefer this underdog position, which doesn't stand in the way of ambition."

Garcia's current contract will expire with the conclusion of the World Cup, and Belgium is seeking to rebound after failing to go past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Belgium are placed in Group G, and they will kick off their World Cup campaign in Seattle on June 15 against Egypt. They will also play Iran in Los Angeles on June 21 and New Zealand in Vancouver on June 26.

BELGIUM WORLD CUP ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Strasbourg, on loan from Chelsea).

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton), Koni De Winter (Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona).

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez Pardo (Lille), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).