David Beckham becomes UK’s first billionaire sportsman

An undated photo of former England football team captain David Beckham. — Reuters

Former England captain David Beckham has become the first billionaire sportsman in the UK, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.

The accumulated wealth of the former Manchester United star and his wife, Victoria Beckham, has reached £1.85 billion, the Rich List compilers said.

That placed them second among the richest sportspeople of the UK, just behind former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's family, whose wealth was valued at £2 billion.

Former United midfielder is also the brand ambassador of companies including Adidas and Hugo Boss.

Victoria generated her wealth largely from her fashion label, having originally found fame as a member of pop band the Spice Girls.

Beckham, who hung up his boots in 2013, is currently a co-owner of Major League Soccer’s club Inter Miami, which is considered the most valuable at £1.07 billion in the league.

David Beckham, 51, won six Premier League and one Champions League title with Manchester United before joining Real Madrid. He also represented Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and LA Galaxy.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, with a fortune of £325m, has become the seventh-wealthiest sportsman after the 37-year-old golfer won back-to-back Masters titles.

Meanwhile, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seen a dip in his ranking, slipping to ninth from seventh position in the UK overall, with his fortune having decreased by £1.85bn to £15.194bn.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth on the Rich List, with a fortune of £435 million.

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is placed at eighth with a wealth of £240 million, one place above his rival Tyson Fury, who is ninth on £162 million.

England men’s football team captain Harry Kane and retired former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray are joint 10th with £110 million each.