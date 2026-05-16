Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against Bangladesh in second Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto pictured at the toss for their second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

SYLHET: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against hosts Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs



Pakistan made three changes to the playing XI, as star batter Babar Azam returns to the side after recovering from an injury in place of Imam-ul-Haq.



Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and spinner Noman Ali have been replaced by Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Ali, respectively.

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 16 times in the longest format, and the Green Shirts dominate the head-to-head record with 12 victories. Bangladesh have registered three victories, while one match ended in a draw.

Matches: 16 Pakistan: 12 Bangladesh: 3 Draw: 01

Form Guide

Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the home side have just one defeat in their last five matches, while the Green Shirts have two triumphs and three losses in their respective as many games.

In the first Test, Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan by 104 runs, while the previous series between the two sides in 2024 was also won by the Tigers 2-0.

Notably, Pakistan's last victory in the longest format came in October last year against South Africa.

Bangladesh: W, W, W, L, D (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, W