Fatima Sana breaks all-time T20I record with 15-ball fifty against Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Fatima Sana watches the ball after playing a shot during their third T20I against South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on February 16, 2026. — Cricket South Africa

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Friday etched her name in record books as she smashed the fastest half-century in the history of Women's T20Is.

The 24-year-old all-rounder achieved the milestone during the third home T20I against Zimbabwe, underway here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Fatima, who walked out to bat at No.6 with the scoreboard reading 152/4, launched a belligerent attack on the Zimbabwean bowlers as she smashed eight fours and two sixes on her way to breach the 50-run mark off just 15 deliveries.

As a result, the Pakistan captain broke the all-time record of scoring the fastest half-century in Women's T20Is, surpassing New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's Richa Ghosh, who all were tied at the summit on the elusive list with respectively 18-ball fifties.

Meanwhile, the record of the fastest fifty by a Pakistani batter in the shortest format was held by former captain Nida Dar, who made a 20-ball half-century against South Africa in 2019.

Fastest fifties in Women's T20Is

Fatima Sana (Pakistan) – 15 balls against Zimbabwe in 2026 Sophie Devine (Pakistan) – 18 balls against India in 2015 Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) – 18 balls against West Indies in 2023 Richa Ghosh (India) – 18 balls against West Indies in 2024 Nida Dar (Pakistan) – 20 balls against South Africa in 2019

Fatima's record-breaking half-century, coupled with emerging all-rounder Saira Jabeen's anchoring fifty, powered Pakistan to a massive total of 223/4 in their 20 overs against Zimbabwe in the aforementioned fixture, which was their second-highest in the format, only behind their 237/5, which came against the same opposition in the series opener.

Highest total by Pakistan in Women's T20Is