Manchester United offer two-year contract to Michael Carrick: report

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the match at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 3, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United have offered Michael Carrick a two-year contract for the job of permanent coach at Old Trafford, the BBC reported on Friday.

According to the report, senior United figures are thought to have finalised Carrick’s name and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also approved their suggestion.

Former United midfielder Carrick, 44, has surpassed the expectations of many since taking over as caretaker manager in January, as he has been one of the most consistent coaches in the Premier League and because of which he also secured a Champions League qualification.

United sacked their previous permanent manager, Ruben Amorim, in January, and the club intended to take time for hiring his replacement.

In a press conference on Friday, Carrick said that a decision regarding his future will be made soon.

"The future for me is going to be decided pretty soon. We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing's changed," Carrick told reporters on Friday, ahead of their final home game of the campaign.

"There's no big swing on that. That is what it is, you know. Obviously, whatever's beyond that is pretty close around the corner anyway."

Michael Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge and lost just two and securing Champions League football next season and guiding them to third position from seventh in the Premier League.

Carrick has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the season award on a six-man shortlist.

United need just a point from their final two games to seal a third-place finish. They will play Nottingham Forest on Sunday.