Fabio Wardley activates rematch clause with Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois in action during his fight against Fabio Wardley at Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Fabio Wardley has activated a rematch clause in his contract for a fight against fellow Briton Daniel Dubois, after losing his WBO heavyweight title in Manchester last weekend.

Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Wardley in the 11th round to claim the WBO heavyweight title.

Wardley stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

He dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout.

However, Dubois regrouped impressively and gradually turned the tide with relentless pressure and heavy combinations.

That fight was stopped in the 11th round with Wardley bloodied and battered but refusing to give in.

According to promoter Frank Warren, there was a rematch clause in the British boxers’ fight contract and Wardley, 31, told Sky Sports television on Friday it had been activated.

"The boxing world knows my character, and Saturday night proved that without a shred of doubt," said Wardley, who did not say when the rematch might happen.

"It was a fight for the ages, but I made some mistakes that I will rectify in the rematch. Congratulations to Daniel, but I'm coming for you... and my belt."

Recently, Daniel Dubois' trainer Don Charles also hinted at the rematch when he was talking about ‘DDD’ potential fight against Moses Itauma.

Charles said that the Dubois and Itauma fight should be delayed for at least 18 months. Which suggests that the latter might fight Wardley in between.