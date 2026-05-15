Islamabad United's Richard Gleeson roped in by RCB for IPL 2026 remainder

Islamabad United's Richard Gleeson reacts during their PSL 11 Qualifier against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Right-arm England pacer Richard Gleeson, who represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, has been signed by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 remainder.

Gleeson, who was roped in by the United for Rs11 million at the historic players auction in February this year, represented the three-time champions in nine matches, during which he picked up 12 wickets at a remarkable average of 18.83 and an economy rate of 7.13.

Following his eighth-place finish on the list of leading wicket-takers at the 11th edition of the marquee league, Gleeson drew the attention of reigning IPL champions RCB, who brought him in for INR 1.6 crore.

Notably, Gleeson has been added to the RCB squad as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara, who could not join the side after being denied the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

For the unversed, Thushara, who was a part of the RCB squad that won the maiden IPL title in 2025, was retained by the franchise for the ongoing edition, but could not get NOC from the SLC on the grounds of not meeting the required fitness standards set by the cricket board for players seeking to participate in overseas franchise leagues.

In response, the pacer had filed a lawsuit against the SLC but withdrew it a week later, while also issuing a written apology.

Meanwhile, the upcoming IPL stint will be Gleeson's third as he has previously represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians in the 2024 and 2025 editions, respectively.

The 38-year-old pacer, however, could get to play just three matches across two editions and managed to take just two wickets at a dismal average of 55.