Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in third T20I

KARACHI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the three-match home series against Zimbabwe here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Saira Jabeen, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan and Sadia Iqbal.
Zimbabwe: Beloved Biza, Natasha Mtomba, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Kelis Ndhlovu, Adel Zimunu, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk), Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Lindokuhle Mabhero, Kudzai Chigora and Olinda Chare.
Head-to-head
Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face just twice in the shortest format, and the Green Shirts won both their meetings comprehensively.
Matches: 2
Pakistan: 2
Zimbabwe: 0
Form Guide
Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the home side are on a three-match winning streak, while the visitors have lost each of their previous 12 matches in the shortest format.
In the series opener, the home side outclassed the Chevrons and inflicted a record 153-run defeat, courtesy of Ayesha Zafar's unbeaten century and captain Fatima Sana's all-round brilliance, while Eyman Fatima's unbeaten fifty, followed by a collective bowling effort, helped Pakistan win the subsequent fixture by 67 runs.
Pakistan: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)
Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, L
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