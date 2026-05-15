Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in third T20I

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (right) flips the coin as Zimbabwe's Nomvelo Sibanda (centre) makes the call at the toss for their third T20I at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the three-match home series against Zimbabwe here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Saira Jabeen, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan and Sadia Iqbal.

Zimbabwe: Beloved Biza, Natasha Mtomba, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Kelis Ndhlovu, Adel Zimunu, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk), Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Lindokuhle Mabhero, Kudzai Chigora and Olinda Chare.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face just twice in the shortest format, and the Green Shirts won both their meetings comprehensively.

Matches: 2

Pakistan: 2

Zimbabwe: 0

Form Guide

Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the home side are on a three-match winning streak, while the visitors have lost each of their previous 12 matches in the shortest format.

In the series opener, the home side outclassed the Chevrons and inflicted a record 153-run defeat, courtesy of Ayesha Zafar's unbeaten century and captain Fatima Sana's all-round brilliance, while Eyman Fatima's unbeaten fifty, followed by a collective bowling effort, helped Pakistan win the subsequent fixture by 67 runs.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, L