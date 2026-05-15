Mushfiqur Rahim says Bangladesh 'know how to plan against world-class Babar'

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates scoring a half-century during the third day of their second Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town on January 5, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Experienced wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Friday asserted that the home side are aware of how to attack and tackle Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, who was declared fit to play the second Test, scheduled to take place here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

Babar, who missed the series opener in Mirpur due to a knee injury, is available to feature in the subsequent fixture, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed earlier today during the pre-match press conference.

Although the 31-year-old could muster 64 runs in four innings when Bangladesh stunned Pakistan 2-0 at their home in 2024, he is being backed by the visitors to address their batting struggles against the dominant hosts, who sealed the opening match by 104 runs.

Reacting to his not-all-but-confirmed return, Rahim acknowledged it will serve as a major boost for Pakistan but insisted that Bangladesh had beaten them in 2024 with Babar in their arsenal.

"I am sure [Babar's] presence will be a boost for the Pakistan team, especially because he is a world-class cricketer. But he played in the two Tests when we beat them in Pakistan, still we beat them," said Rahim.

"We know where to attack him, how to plan against him. We are hopeful of executing those plans. If we can do that, we can definitely put him and the team under pressure," he added.

Rahim further claimed that Pakistan have been struggling across formats but emphasised that their victory in the series opener was due to their brilliance before expressing his determination to emulate the same performances in the upcoming fixture.

"I think the Pakistan team is obviously struggling in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, but we won [in Dhaka] because we played really well," Mushfiqur said.

"We were consistent against them. We will try to play in the same way. We have to see how much we get to play in this Test match; it will be a challenge to find a result in this game."