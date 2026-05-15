28 national cricketers participate as white-ball camp kicks off in Lahore

National cricketers Hunain Shah (left) and Naseem Shah looks on during the white-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on May 15, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The week-long white-ball training camp, comprising 28 national cricketers, got underway here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday.

According to the details, the participating players held one-on-one sessions with NCA coaches, while also undergoing various skills and fitness-oriented tests.

Furthermore, the PCB medical staff reviewed the players' fitness and physical parameters.

For the unversed, the recently commenced camp is designed to prepare the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

All three ODIs will begin at 4:30 PM local time, with the toss scheduled for 4 PM.

The PCB further stated that the NCA coaching staff will work alongside the Pakistan men’s white-ball team management to train and monitor the players during the camp.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan U19 fast bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza have also been included in the camp.

Players participating in NCA white-ball camp:

Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hamza Nazeer, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.