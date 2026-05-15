Pakistan U19 team to tour England for multi-format series

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their U19 tri-series match against Afghanistan at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on January 2, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Reigning Asian champions Pakistan U19 will tour England in September for a bilateral series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

According to the cricket board, during their England tour, the Pakistan U19 team will play one four-day match and four one-day matches from September 2 to 16.

The solitary four-day fixture, set to be played in Arundel, will run from September 2 to 5, while the opening one-day match will be played at the same venue on September 9.

The second one-day fixture will take place in Guildford on September 12, while the third and fourth one-day fixtures of the series will be played in Wormsley on September 14 and 16, respectively.

For the unversed, the upcoming tour marks the Green Shirts' first assignment since the ICC Men's U19 World Cup earlier this year, when they suffered a Super Sixes exit.

Prior to the mega event, the Green Shirts participated in the U19 ODI tri-series in Zimbabwe, comprising the home side and Afghanistan, and dominantly clinched the title with an unbeaten run.

The tri-series glory had added to Pakistan's historic ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup triumph, which saw them beating arch-rivals India in the final by a massive 191-run margin.

During the continental tournament, the Green Shirts had suffered just one defeat, which coincidentally came against traditional rivals in the group stage.

Schedule for Pakistan U19 tour of England

Only Four-Day match – September 2-5 in Arundel



First One-Day match – September 9

Second One-Day match – September 12

Third One-Day match – September 14

Fourth One-Day match – September 16