Pakistan vs England: Renewed confusion as 6 infected players test negative

PCB will be sending a 20-member initial squad to England on Sunday.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan on Saturday revealed that six of the 10 players who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, had their second tests return negative results - an announcement that vindicated Mohammad Hafeez but raised plenty of question marks on the standard of medical testing in the country.

The PCB CEO, in a media talk, said that the 18 who had initially tested negative, were cleared in the second round of coronavirus testing as well. Reserves Rohail Nazir and Muhammad Musa Khan, too, tested negative and will be on the Manchester-bound flight that leaves from Lahore on Sunday, he confirmed.

However, the group of 10, including Hafeez, who were deemed infected in round one of testing just day ago, surprisingly tested negative this time. It remains to be seen when they'd be able to join the team in England, although that much is certain that they won't be part of the first batch leaving tomorrow.

Among those whose tests came out negative was Hafeez, who had caught flak from Waseem for independently getting tested and sharing his medical report on Twitter after initially testing positive under PCB's round of testing.

Those whose second test also came out negative are Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan, the PCB CEO said, adding that masseur Malang Ali, too, has tested positive again.

Imran Butt, the highest scorer of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last year, who was on the reserve list for the England tour, has also test positive. Mohammad Nawaz and Bilal Asif, also on the tour list, tested negative but will not be going to England.

Once in England, the touring party will be tested for the virus again within 24 hours before being quarantined for 14 days.

The first Test will kick off from August 5, followed by two more Tests and a three-match T20I series.

