Sylhet weather update for second Bangladesh–Pakistan Test

An undated picture of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. - BCB

SYLHET: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to disrupt play on the opening day of the second Test between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan, with unsettled conditions likely to persist across the first four days of the match scheduled at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

According to the latest weather forecast, the morning session is expected to remain humid and unstable, with rain and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures are set to hover around 30°C, with a “feels like” temperature of approximately 36°C.

South-easterly winds will blow at around 9 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h. Humidity levels are expected to remain high at 78%, while cloud cover may reach 95%.

The probability of precipitation stands at 89%, with an estimated rainfall of around 11.7 mm. Visibility could drop to nearly 5 km, while a dew point of 24°C will add to the muggy conditions.

During the afternoon, conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy following early thunderstorms. The maximum temperature may rise to 32°C, with a “feels like” temperature of up to 39°C.

The chance of thunderstorms remains moderate at 53%, with cloud cover staying heavy at around 88%. The UV index is forecast to reach a moderate level of 4.

Winds will continue from the south-east at 9 km/h, gusting up to 26 km/h, while approximately 11.7 mm of rainfall is again expected over nearly 2.5 hours of precipitation.

For the unversed, Bangladesh made history by defeating Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, registering their first-ever home Test win over Pakistan.

Chasing 268, the visitors were well placed at 119/3, with debutant Abdullah Fazal and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha at the crease.

However, Fazal’s dismissal in the 32nd over triggered a collapse as Pakistan lost six wickets for just 44 runs in 21 overs, eventually being bowled out for 163.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 413 in their first innings, powered by a century from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and 91 from Mominul Haque.

Pakistan responded with 386, thanks to a debut hundred from Azan Awais and useful contributions from Abdullah Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan.

The victory lifted Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC World Test Championship standings with 16 points and a win percentage of 44.44 after three matches.

Pakistan, meanwhile, slipped to seventh with 12 points and a win percentage of 33.33 after one win and two defeats from their three fixtures.