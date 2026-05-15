Lisa Leslie to be immortalised with statue outside Crypto.com Arena

An undated picture of Los Angeles Sparks Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie. — LA Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks have announced that Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie will be honoured with a statue in Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena, recognising her remarkable contribution to the franchise and women’s basketball.

A ceremony is scheduled for 20th September, ahead of the Sparks’ home fixture against Portland.

Leslie, 53, becomes only the second WNBA player to receive a statue from her team, following Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird.

“To be cemented in Los Angeles, the city that raised me, I couldn't be more proud to be a role model forever!” Leslie said.

“God has blessed me and I have truly given my all to this sport and our community. I am thankful to my coaches, teammates, incredible fans, and, most importantly, my family and friends.

“As the saying goes, 'The wolf is only as strong as the pack,' and I've been fortunate to have an amazing pack supporting me every step of the way.”

Leslie enjoyed a decorated career with the Sparks from 1997 to 2009, becoming an eight-time All-Star, three-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion.

She remains the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks and games played, while also ranking second in assists and steals.

A historic figure in the sport, Leslie was the first player in WNBA history to dunk in a game. Her No. 9 jersey was retired in 2010, and she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

She also won four consecutive Olympic gold medals with Team USA between 1996 and 2008.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Sparks co-owner and Lakers legend, praised her legacy.