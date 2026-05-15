Sarfaraz Ahmed gives update on Babar Azam's availability for second Bangladesh Test

The collage of photos features Pakistan’s red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and top-order batter Babar Azam. — PCB/AFP

SYLHET: Head coach of Pakistan red-ball side Sarfaraz Ahmed has provided a significant update on Babar Azam’s availability for the second and final Test against Bangladesh in the series scheduled from May 16 to 20 match in Sylhet cricket stadium venue.

The 31-year-old sustained a knee injury and therefore missed the series opener in Mirpur before beginning his rehabilitation process to regain fitness ahead of the second Test and make himself available for the clash.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test, Sarfaraz discussed team selection updates, performance reflections from the opening match and the overall mindset heading into the upcoming fixture.

The discussion focused on playing conditions, squad availability, and the importance of senior players stepping up as the team aims to bounce back after a disappointing start to the series.

“Babar Azam is available for the second Test We will confirm the playing XI after the toss as conditions become clearer then Weather is beyond our control and if we get the chance we will play the cricket we have prepared for and go out to compete with full commitment” Sarfaraz said.

He further reflected on the team's performance in the opening Test and addressed outside criticism while emphasising the squad's focus on improvement and preparation.

“After the first Test we are very disappointed as a unit but remain confident of a comeback in the next game Criticism is nothing new for us when performances go wrong and remarks from former players do not impact us We are also not focused on social media talk our attention is fully on the next match I expect senior players to take responsibility and we will have discussions after the game as planned later on” he stated.

The former Pakistan captain also spoke positively about key players highlighting their form and value to the side while expressing optimism regarding their contributions going forward.

“Babar Azam looked technically strong during the PSL and is mentally fresh which is positive for the team and we are pleased to have him with us I also hope Mohammad Rizwan continues to perform well for Pakistan with both his batting and wicketkeeping duties he added further contribution” he concluded.

Bangladesh made history by beating Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium registering their maiden home Test win over Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 268, Pakistan were bowled out for 163 courtesy of exceptional bowling performance by pacer Nahid Rana who picked up five wickets.