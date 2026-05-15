Pakistan penalised with eight-point WTC deduction for slow over rate in first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (second from right) along with teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Hasan Ali leaves the field at the end of first inning during the second day of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 9, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and deducted eight ICC World Test Championship points after being found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, who ruled that Pakistan were eight overs short of the required target after taking permitted time allowances into account.

In line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As a result, Pakistan incurred a 40 per cent fine.

Furthermore, under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams are penalised one point for each over short. This led to an eight-point deduction from Pakistan’s World Test Championship tally.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Allahuddien Palekar, and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel.

The disciplinary setback came after Bangladesh secured a historic 104-run victory, their first-ever home Test win against Pakistan.

Chasing 268 for victory, Pakistan were well placed at 119/3, with debutant Abdullah Fazal and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha at the crease.

However, Fazal’s dismissal in the 32nd over triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan lost six wickets for just 44 runs in 21 overs, eventually being bowled out for 163.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted 413 in their first innings, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and a fluent 91 from Mominul Haque.

Pakistan replied with 386, powered by a debut hundred from Azan Awais and useful contributions from Abdullah Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan.

The result lifted Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC WTC 2025-27 standings with 16 points and a win percentage of 44.44 after three matches, while Pakistan slipped to seventh with 12 points and a win percentage of 33.33, having won one and lost two of their three fixtures.