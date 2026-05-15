Several Pakistan players likely to miss out on new central contracts

Mohammad Nawaz of Pakistan looks on after delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

LAHORE: A number of Pakistan cricketers are expected to miss out on central contracts as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prepares to revise its players' list ahead of the new cycle starting July 1, sources told Geo Super on Thursday.

With the current contracts set to expire on June 30, the PCB is reviewing performances, fitness levels and overall consistency before finalising the new list of centrally contracted players.

According to sources, several players from the existing pool are unlikely to retain their places in the upcoming contracts.

The names under consideration for exclusion reportedly include Mohammad Nawaz, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah.

In the 2025-26 central contracts, Nawaz was placed in Category C alongside Shafique and Faheem while Hussain and Khushdil were placed in Category D.

These players were part of the broader central contracts structure in the previous cycle, but inconsistent performances and selection fluctuations are believed to have impacted their chances of retention.

At the same time, the PCB is also expected to reward emerging domestic talent, with players such as Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal being considered for inclusion in the new list.

Their strong performances in domestic cricket have brought them into contention for central contracts for the first time.

Sources further indicated that the board may also adjust categories for several currently contracted players, with potential promotions and demotions expected depending on recent form and fitness benchmarks.

The final announcement is expected once PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi approves the revised structure, which could significantly reshape Pakistan’s central contracts landscape for the upcoming season.