Shakira and Burna Boy release official FIFA World Cup 2026 song ‘Dai Dai’

A collage of Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy. — Reuters

FIFA has officially confirmed that Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy have teamed up to release the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2026, titled “Dai Dai”.

The announcement was made on Friday, with FIFA describing the track as a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity through global musical influences.

In its statement, FIFA said: “Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity.”

The song is now available on major streaming platforms worldwide, with FIFA adding that royalties from the release will go towards the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting educational initiatives across the globe.

Shakira had earlier hinted at the collaboration in May, posting a short teaser video on social media.

She referenced recording from Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium, writing:

“From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026.”

The World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the tournament set to begin in June next year.

Excitement is also building around the final, scheduled for 19th July in New Jersey, where FIFA has planned a star-studded half-time show featuring Madonna, Shakira, and K-pop group BTS.

With its blend of international stars and a global message, “Dai Dai” is expected to become one of the defining anthems of the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that this release marks Shakira’s third appearance on an official World Cup track following her 2010 smash hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and 2014’s La La La (Brazil 2014).