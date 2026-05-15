Pakistan set for major overhaul in central contracts from July

The Pakistan cricket team, led by Shaheen Afridi (centre), arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on March 8, 2026. - BCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket is heading towards a significant reshuffle of its central contracts ahead of the new cycle beginning on July 1, with a number of players expected to lose their positions while standout domestic performers are in line for promotion, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

The current financial model for central contracts expires on June 30. The structure was introduced in 2023 during the tenure of former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf and was initially designed for a three-year cycle.

According to sources, no changes have yet been finalised to the financial framework under current PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The final approval regarding the revised structure and player categories will be taken by him in due course.

Last year, the PCB named 30 centrally contracted players for the 2025-26 season, expanding the pool from 27 cricketers.

For the first time, no player was placed in Category A, with the board instead distributing players across Categories B, C and D.

The previous cycle also saw a major reshuffle, with 12 new players added to the central contracts list, including Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufyan Muqeem.

On the performance front, several players such as Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan earned promotions from Category C to Category B following strong international performances.

However, sources suggest that another major overhaul is now expected, with the PCB likely to make extensive adjustments based on recent form, fitness standards and consistency across formats.

The upcoming decisions are expected to significantly reshape the structure of centrally contracted players for the new cycle.