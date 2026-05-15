Kaoru Mitoma misses Japan FIFA World Cup squad through injury

An undated picture of 28-year-old Kaoru Mitoma. — Instagram/ kaoru.m.0520

Kaoru Mitoma has been omitted from Japan’s 26-man squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old picked up the problem during Brighton’s 3–0 victory over Wolves last weekend and is set to miss the club’s final two Premier League fixtures against Leeds United and Manchester United.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said the club must “be patient” with the winger’s recovery, adding that there is currently no clear timeline for his return.

Japan, drawn in Group F, will open their tournament against the Netherlands on 14 June before facing Tunisia on 21 June and Sweden five days later.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu named his 26-man squad on Friday, which includes Wataru Endo of Liverpool, Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace, Ao Tanaka of Leeds United and Daizen Maeda of Celtic.

The expanded 48-team World Cup begins on 11 June and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan in full:



Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa (Kashima Antlers), Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Aya Suzuka (Parma Calcio).

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shogo Taniguchi (Sint-Truiden), Ko Itakura (Ajax), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Feyenoord), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Ajax), Hiroki Ito (Bayern Munich), Ayumu Seko (Le Havre AC), Yukinari Sugawara (Werder Bremen), Junosuke Suzuki (FC Copenhagen).

Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Junya Ito (Genk), Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace), Koki Ogawa (NEC Nijmegen), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ritsu Doan (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ao Tanaka (Leeds United), Kaishu Sano (Mainz 05), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Forwards: Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord), Keito Nakamura (Stade de Reims), Ito Suzuki (SC Freiburg), Kento Shiode (Wolfsburg), Keisuke Goto (Sint-Truiden).