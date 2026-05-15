Manchester City edge Manchester United to lift FA Youth Cup

Manchester City's Kaden Braithwaite celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the FA Youth Cup on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City secured local bragging rights after defeating rivals Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Youth Cup for the fifth time in their history here at the Joie Stadium on Thursday, thanks to a dramatic late strike from Reigan Heskey.

The eagerly anticipated final at the Joie Stadium appeared destined for extra-time before Heskey fired home from a tight angle with just five minutes remaining, sealing victory for Oliver Reiss’ talented side.

The triumph also echoed City’s success over United in the competition’s final 40 years ago.

United, record 11-time winners of the tournament, were hoping to add another title following their 2022 success, when current first-team midfielder Kobbie Mainoo starred in the final against Nottingham Forest.

However, Darren Fletcher’s young side fell short despite a spirited display.

The match burst into life shortly before half-time when City midfielder Floyd Samba produced a stunning 25-yard free-kick that curled into the top corner, leaving United goalkeeper Cameron Byrne-Hughes helpless.

United responded almost immediately as defender Godwill Kukonki surged forward before powering in a header from Jim Thwaites’ delivery to level the contest.

City created the better opportunities throughout the second half, with Teddie Lamb twice going close, while United striker Chido Obi was denied by an excellent last-ditch challenge from captain Kaden Braithwaite.

With penalties looming, Heskey, son of former England striker Emile Heskey, became the hero, smashing in the decisive goal to spark celebrations among the home supporters, Pep Guardiola and several senior City players watching from the stands.