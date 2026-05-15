Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic Masters record

An undated picture of world number one Jannik Sinner (right) and Novak Djokovic. — ATP

World number one Jannik Sinner continued his remarkable dominance on the ATP Tour by breaking Novak Djokovic’s all-time record for consecutive victories at ATP Masters 1000 events, securing a 32nd straight win to book his place in the Italian Open semi-finals.

Sinner produced another commanding display in Rome, brushing aside Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

The victory keeps alive Sinner’s pursuit of becoming only the second man after Djokovic to complete the career set of all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner’s latest achievement also places him alongside Rafael Nadal as the only men to reach the semi-finals of each of the first five Masters 1000 tournaments in a single season.

Awaiting him in the last four is Daniil Medvedev, who staged an impressive comeback to defeat Spanish lucky loser Martin Landaluce 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Medvedev recovered after dropping the opening five games and losing the first set in just 26 minutes to claim his first semi-final appearance of the clay-court season.

Sinner said breaking the ATP Masters 1000 win record is meaningful, but stressed his focus remains on recovery and continuing his own journey rather than chasing milestones.

"I don't play for records. I play just for my own story," Sinner told the crowd.

"At the same time, it means a lot to me. But tomorrow is another opponent, in different conditions - it's a night match.

"Now the highest priority for me is trying to recover as much as I can physically.

"Emotionally it takes a lot playing here at home. At the same time, I'll definitely try to do my best. It's a win-win situation for me in any case. It was a good day today."