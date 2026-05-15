France unveil star-studded FIFA World Cup squad

An undated picture of Kylian Mbappe and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele. — Reuters

France manager Didier Deschamps has named a star-studded 26-man squad for this summer’s World Cup, with Kylian Mbappe and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele leading an exciting attacking line-up.

Mbappe, who has scored 56 goals for France, sits second on the nation’s all-time scoring list behind only Olivier Giroud with 57.

Despite concerns over a recent thigh injury, the Real Madrid forward is expected to captain Les Bleus during the tournament.

Dembele heads into the World Cup in outstanding form after scoring 35 goals and helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League last season.

The winger also became just the second French player this century to claim the Ballon d’Or, although he is still searching for his first World Cup goal after featuring in the previous two tournaments.

Michael Olise, currently with Bayern Munich, and PSG youngster Desire Doue add further firepower in attack.

Rayan Cherki and William Saliba are among seven Premier League-based players included in the squad.

Mbappe, Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and N'Golo Kante are the only remaining members of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Deschamps has also made several notable omissions ahead of what will be his final major tournament in charge.

Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani have both been left out, while goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier also misses selection. Uncapped Robin Risser joins Brice Samba as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike is absent after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in April.

“It’s a squad. Not necessarily the 26 best players. It’s about balance and how the team comes together,” Deschamps told French television channel TF1.

“I can imagine how disappointed [Camavinga] must be. He’s coming off a tough season where he didn’t play as much and suffered injuries. [But] I’ve got decisions to make and a squad to put together.”

France open their World Cup campaign against Senegal national football team in New York City on 16 June before facing Iraq national football team on 22 June and Norway national football team on 26 June in Group I.

France World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamenaco (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbache), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris St-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Jean-Phillipe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)