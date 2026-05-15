Pakistan likely to make two changes in playing XI for second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2025. - AFP

SYLHET: Pakistan are likely to make two changes to their playing XI for the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

According to sources, top-order batter Babar Azam is expected to return to the side after missing the first Test due to a knee injury, replacing opening batter Imam-ul-Haq.

Imam struggled for runs in the series opener, scoring 45 off 72 deliveries, including six boundaries, in the first innings before managing just two runs in the second.

Pakistan are also expected to reshuffle their batting order. Captain Shan Masood is likely to open the innings alongside centurion Azan Awais, while Abdullah Fazal is set to bat at number three after scoring two half-centuries in the first Test. Babar is expected to take the number four position.

Meanwhile, sources also suggested a change in the bowling attack, with left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi likely to make way for fast bowler Khurram Shahzad.

Shaheen had a respectable outing in the first Test, claiming five wickets overall — three in the first innings and two in the second.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are, however, expected to retain their places despite disappointing performances in the opening Test.

The final playing XI is expected to be confirmed closer to the start of the match.

For the unversed, Bangladesh created history by defeating Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, registering their first-ever home Test victory over Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 268, Pakistan were well placed at 119/3 with debutant Abdullah Fazal and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha at the crease.

However, Fazal’s dismissal in the 32nd over triggered a collapse as Pakistan lost six wickets for 44 runs in 21 overs before being bowled out for 163.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 413 in their first innings, powered by a century from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and 91 from Mominul Haque.

Pakistan responded with 386, thanks to a debut hundred from Azan Awais and valuable contributions from Abdullah Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan.

The victory lifted Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC World Test Championship standings with 16 points and a win percentage of 44.44 after three matches.

Pakistan, meanwhile, slipped to seventh with 12 points and a win percentage of 33.33 after winning one and losing two of their three matches.