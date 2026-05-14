Khamzat Chimaev set to return just weeks after shock UFC 328 loss

An undated photo of UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. — Instagram/@khamzat_chimaev

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev will return to action just weeks after suffering the first defeat of his career, but it will not be in the octagon.

Chimaev was defeated by Strickland to reclaim the UFC middleweight title with a narrow split-decision victory in a gruelling five-round contest on Saturday.

Khamzat dominated the opening round with his wrestling, silencing the crowd early, but Strickland made a comeback in the second by defending takedowns and dominating most of the fight.

Judges scored 48-47, 48-47 in favour of Strickland and 47-48 for Khamzat Chimaev.

It was Chimaev’s first title defence, which he won after a unanimous decision victory over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Center.

Chimaev will be fighting Conor McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis, at RAF 10 and will also headline the event. The extravaganza will take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 13.

The Chechen-born will also be accompanied by his good friend and teammate Arman Tsarukyan, who will take on UFC legend Tony Ferguson in a highly anticipated clash on the same card.

UFC featherweight contender Aaron Pico will also compete on the billing when he takes on Lance Palmer.

"Borz" is looking to get back to winning ways when he competes against Danis next month.

It appeared as Chimaev had struggled with the weight, and many raised questions over him making the 185lb limit ahead of the UFC 328 main event. Following the match, the promotion’s CEO Dana White revealed that Khamzat told him he planned to move up to the light heavyweight division.