Derbyshire sign Pakistan pacer as Sufiyan Muqeem's replacement for Vitality Blast 2026

Sufiyan Muqeem arrives with the Pakistan national cricket team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium ahead of their T20I tri-series match against Afghanistan national cricket team in Sharjah on 2 September 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

KARACHI: Derbyshire Falcons have announced the signing of Akif Javed as a replacement for fellow Pakistan cricketer Sufiyan Muqeem for the upcoming Vitality Blast 2026 season.

Derbyshire had earlier secured the services of Sufiyan for the T20 competition. However, the left-arm spinner will be unavailable for the first half of the tournament due to international commitments.

The county confirmed the development through an official press release.

“Javed, 25, has experience of playing under Mickey Arthur through spells with Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League and Ajman Titans in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, where he was among the competition’s leading wicket-takers,” the statement read.

“He replaces Sufiyan Muqeem, who will be unable to fulfil his planned stint for the first half of the competition due to a recent change to international commitments,” it added.

Akif has represented Pakistan national cricket team in three One-Day Internationals, taking seven wickets at an average of 23.57, including a four-wicket haul.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer also possesses experience in franchise cricket, having featured in both the Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League.

Across five PSL seasons representing four franchises, Akif has claimed 34 wickets in 27 matches. In the BPL, he has taken 28 wickets in 19 appearances over three editions.

Speaking after the announcement, Akif expressed his excitement about featuring in the Vitality Blast for the first time and reuniting with Mickey Arthur.

“I’m very excited to play in the Vitality Blast for the first time and to work with Mickey Arthur once again.

“I want to entertain supporters and give everything to win games for Derbyshire Falcons. I know we have some really good players in our squad and I can’t wait to play alongside them.”

The Vitality Blast 2026 is scheduled to take place from 22 May to 18 July.