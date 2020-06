Junaid Khan is currently on the outs with national selectors.Photo: AFP

Out-of-favour national cricketer Junaid Khan has revealed that he would turn to politics once his playing days are over, Daily Jang reported on Saturday.

The left-arm fast bowler, in an interview, reportedly said that his family is entrenched into politics.

"I will also start my political career after retirement from cricket," he added.

Junaid, 30, was born in Swabi. He hails from Darya Khel - subtribe of the main Yousufzai tribe.

