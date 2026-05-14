Coco Gauff reaches second straight Italian Open final with win over Sorana Cirstea

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at Foro Italico in Rome on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

Coco Gauff has reached her second consecutive Italian Open final on Thursday, defeating Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3.

The 22-year-old third-seeded American has reached her second WTA 1000 final this year following a setback against Aryna Sabalenka in Miami in March.

Cirstea was on top in the first set, but after going 4-2 down, world number four Gauff shifted gears and made a comeback, winning four games in a row to take the opening set.

The play was briefly paused in the second set due to a spectator who required medical attention, but Gauff did not lose her focus in between and started the match playing with the same intensity.

Coco Gauff secured breaks, but Cirstea fought back each time. However, the American claimed a decisive break in the eighth game and held serve to secure a victory in a match that lasted a little over one hour.

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The straight-sets victory put an end to a difficult run for Gauff, who had survived three consecutive three-set matches to make it to the semi-finals, including a narrow win against compatriot Iva Jovic.

Cirstea, who is planning to retire later this year, exits having delivered the upset of the Italian Open by taking out world number one Sabalenka in Saturday's third round.

This was Gauff's third victory over the 36-year-old Cirstea this year, following previous wins in Miami and Madrid.

"I think I learned a little bit more from each match," said Gauff during her on-court interview. "Those are the matches you get through... I’m really grateful to be in the final."

Gauff, who was defeated by Jasmine Paolini in last year’s Italian Open final, now awaits the winner of the Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina in the other semi-final later on Thursday.