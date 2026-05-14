Chennai Super Kings rope in RawalPindiz's Dian Forrester as injury replacement

RawalPindiz's Dian Forrester plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 12, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Emerging South Africa all-rounder Dian Forrester, who represented RawalPindiz in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, has been picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an injury replacement for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, underway until May 31.

Forrester, who was roped in by the Pindiz for Rs6 million at the historic players auction in February this year, represented the debutant franchise in six matches, during which he accumulated 132 runs at a remarkable average of 44 and a strike rate of 171.42.

He also picked up two wickets in his maiden PSL stint, both of which came in Pindiz's second meeting with three-time champions Islamabad United.

Following his all-round brilliance at the PSL, Forrester, who has represented South Africa in five T20Is, landed a deal with the CSK, which will see him earn INR 7.5 million.

The five-time champions brought the 25-year-old South African all-rounder as a replacement for Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh injury.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury," the IPL said in a statement.

"Dian Forrester will join CSK for INR 75 lakh as a replacement for Overton."

For the unversed, Forrester also represented Joburg Super Kings in this year's South Africa's SA20 and played 11 matches, during which he piled up 175 runs at a hefty average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 165.09.