Oleksandr Usyk allowed to defend WBA belt

This collage of photos shows heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Rico Verhoeven. — Reuters/Instagram

Oleksandr Usyk has been permitted to defend his WBA heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven on May 23, but there will be terms and conditions.

Unified champion, Uryk, 39, will be up against kickboxing icon Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza in an unconventional fight.

The WBC previously made public that Usyk can defend his title, but there was no go-ahead from the WBA and IBF.

"Should Usyk emerge victorious, the bout will officially count as a successful title defence," the WBA said.

"However, the title itself will not be at stake for Verhoeven, as he is currently not ranked by the sanctioning body.

"If the champion were to lose, the WBA championship committee would then review his status and determine the next course of action regarding the heavyweight championship."

Usyk, while defending his decision to fight Verhoeven, said that he should be able to "do what I want" because he has already defeated the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois on two occasions.

Oleksandr Usyk is undefeated in his career with 24 fights as a professional. He is also a three-time undisputed champion - twice at heavyweight and once at cruiserweight.

He is also an Olympic gold medalist for Ukraine at the 2012 Games in London.

Usyk will be facing a vastly different challenge in Verhoeven, who will be stepping into a boxing ring for the first time since 2014.

Verhoeven, 36, is a kickboxing legend and has a record of 66-10, 21 KOs as a kickboxer.