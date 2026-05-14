Sooryavanshi earns maiden call-up as India A squad for tri-series announced

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates scoring a century during their Asia Cup Rising Stars match against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 14, 2025. — ACC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for India A's one-day tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The squad marked the maiden call-up for India's 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who rose to fame during last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) by smashing a 35-ball century for inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals and became the youngest to register a ton in the cash-rich league.

He also played a pivotal role in India's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup triumph earlier this year, the highlight of which was his swashbuckling 175 off just 80 deliveries against England in the final.

The left-handed batter also finished as India's leading run-scorer in the mega event, piling up 439 runs at a magnificent average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 with the help of one century and three fifties.

Batting all-rounder Tilak Varma has been named India A's captain for the upcoming tri-series, while top-order batter Riyan Parag has been made his deputy. The duo, alongside pacer Anshul Kamboj, are the only players in the squad who have represented the senior men's team.

India A will start their campaign against hosts Sri Lanka A on June 9 before taking on Afghanistan A on June 12. The Men in Blue will play their last league-stage match on June 19, while the final is scheduled to be played on June 21.

India A squad for tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan:

Tilak Varma (c), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (vc), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan.