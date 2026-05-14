Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in second T20I

KARACHI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match home series against Zimbabwe here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Saira Jabeen, Eyman Fatima, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan and Sadia Iqbal.

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Natasha Mtomba, Beloved Biza, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk), Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Precious Marange, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda (c) and Adel Zimunu.



Head-to-head



The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between the two sides, with their maiden coming in the series opener at the same venue on Tuesday.



Matches: 1

Pakistan: 1

Zimbabwe: 0

Form Guide

Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the home side have just two defeats in their last five completed T20Is, while the visitors are on an 11-match losing streak.



In the series opener, the home side outclassed the Chevrons and inflicted a record 153-run defeat, courtesy of Ayesha Zafar's unbeaten century and captain Fatima Sana's all-round brilliance.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, L