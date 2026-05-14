Bangladesh make one change to squad for second Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh's Shadma Islam (second from left) and teammate Mahmudul Hasan Joy walk back to the pavilion at the end of the third day´s play of their first Test against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 10, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Bangladesh's left-handed opener Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second home Test against Pakistan due to a chest injury, team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed on Thursday.

According to a report within local media, the 30-year-old sustained the injury while taking Salman Ali Agha's catch on the fifth day of the series opener in Mirpur.

Islam celebrated briefly before collapsing on the ground and was thus carried off the field. He did not return for the rest of the fixture as Bangladesh secured a historic 104-run victory over Pakistan.

"Shadman took a blow in the chest while taking a catch during the first Test in Mirpur. He has a traumatic contusion of the chest and is in pain," the Bangladesh physio Bayjedul said.

"He will not be available for the second Test unfortunately," he added.

As a result, Islam has been replaced by left-handed wicketkeeper batter Zakir Hasan for the upcoming fixture, scheduled to be played from May 16 to 20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Hasan, who last played a Test for Bangladesh in November 2024 against West Indies, made his return to the national team on the back of consistent performances in first-class cricket.

The 28-year-old accumulated 628 runs at a magnificent average of 57.09 with the help of one century and five fifties.

Overall, Hasan has represented Bangladesh in 13 Tests and piled up 593 runs at a modest average of 23.72, scoring one century and four fifties in the international red-ball format for the Tigers.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Ebadot Hossain.