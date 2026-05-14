Jannik Sinner storms past Andrey Rublev to reach Italian Open semi-finals

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev at Foro Italico in Rome on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner stormed past Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4, to reach the Italian Open semi-finals on Thursday, continuing his ominous form ahead of the upcoming French Open. This was his 32nd consecutive Masters 1000 victory.

Sinner has now moved clear of Novak Djokovic’s record of 31 consecutive Masters 1000 victories and is aiming for further milestones. The Italian is also behind Djokovic's record of winning all nine Masters 1000 events, a feat he can match if he wins a title in Rome.

"I don't play for records. I play just for my own story," Sinner said. "At the same time it means a lot to me, but tomorrow is another opponent. We're going to play in different conditions - it's going to be a night match.

"Now the highest priority for me is trying to recover as much as I can physically. We'll see how it goes.

"Emotionally, it takes a lot playing here at home. At the same time, I'll definitely try to do my best. It's a win-win situation for me in any case. It was a good day today."

Rublev committed 28 unforced errors in 18 games, offering barely any resistance. He dropped his own serve in the opening game of both sets.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, was on top of his game, playing his best tennis. He broke Andrey Rublev for the fourth time with a brilliant cross-court drop shot and took a 4-1 lead in the second set, making his job easier to close the match.

Sinner will face former world number one Daniil Medvedev or Spanish youngster Martin Landaluce in the semi-final.