Pakistan vs England: No infected players will be allowed, clarifies ECB

Pakistan vs England: No infected players will be allowed, says ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the Pakistan national team will arrive in Manchester on Sunday but made it clear that the chartered flight will not have any Covid-19 positive players, dashing the hopes of those 10 in whose system the virus was detected earlier this week.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday June 28 to start preparation for this summer’s tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course,” the ECB has announced.



However, ECB made it clear that any Pakistani player who has tested positive for Covid-19 will not be permitted to be part of the advance party.

“All members of the tour party will have been tested prior to travel. Those who are testing positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to travel with the advance group on Sunday,” the ECB said.

A total of ten Pakistani players from the 29-man squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the ECB, Pakistan will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.

