Andrew Flintoff to be named Sydney Thunder's fielding coach for BBL

England's Andrew Flintoff appeals during the second day of their first Test against West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston on February 5, 2009. — AFP

KARACHI: England's legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is poised to become Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder's fielding coach for an undisclosed period, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the Thunder were on the lookout for a fielding coach after parting ways with England's 2019 ODI World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss, who held the position for five years, including the 2024-25 edition, which saw the side reach the final.

Following Bayliss's departure, Thunder's general manager, Trent Copeland, stated that the franchise would search for a "world-class T20 coach" and has reportedly landed on Flintoff, who has been the coach of England Lions, England's A side, for the last 12 months.

The former all-rounder has also worked with England's white-ball squads as a consultant during Matthew Mott's tenure as the head coach.

But the 48-year-old, who represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20Is, has the bleak experience of coaching in franchise T20 cricket, with both of his stints coming for Northern Superchargers in the previous two editions of The Hundred.

Furthermore, Flintoff's association with the England Lions may impact his availability at the start of the next BBL season, as the side are scheduled to tour South Africa in December for three one-day games and two four-day matches.

The report further shared that one of Flintoff's first decisions at the Thunder following his potential appointment as the fielding coach will surround the captaincy future of Australia's David Warner, who was charged with drink and drive last month and is expected to plead guilty in the next hearing on June 24.