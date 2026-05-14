Laura Wolvaardt crowned ICC Women's Player of the Month for April 2026

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt celebrates scoring her half-century during their third T20I against India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 23, 2026. — X/@ProteasWomenCSA

DUBAI: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for April 2026 for her consistent performances in the ODI series against New Zealand, followed by the T20I assignment against India during the month.

Wolvaardt beat out stiff competition from Sri Lanka's Imesha Dulani and Brazil's Laura Cardoso to clinch the coveted honour for the third time in just seven months, adding to previous successes in October and December last year.

Reflecting on the achievement, Wolvaardt termed it incredible and shared the determination to continue batting with the same confidence and consistency.

"It feels incredible to win a third ICC Player of the Month award in such a short span of time, and I hope to continue batting with the same confidence and consistency," Wolvaardt was quoted as saying.

"This has been one of the most enjoyable phases of my career, and it's especially satisfying to have achieved success across formats," she added.

The South Africa captain further expressed her hope to carry her rich vein of form into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

"What makes this award even more special is that these performances came against the reigning World Cup and T20 World Cup champions, which is something I truly cherish," Wolvaardt said.

"I'm grateful to my team-mates for their constant support, and I hope to carry this form into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next month in England and Wales."

For the unversed, Laura Wolvaardt earned the honour for her consistent performances across the white-ball formats, which include two ODI outings against New Zealand and a five-match T20I series against India.

In ODIs against New Zealand, Wolvaardt accumulated 138 at an astounding average of 69.00, while piling up 330 runs in five matches at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of 168.36 against India in the T20I series with the help of one century and three fifties.

Her best performance in the month came during the third T20I against India when she scored 115 off 53 deliveries to lead South Africa to a nine-wicket victory while chasing down a 192-run target.