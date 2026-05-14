Luciano Darderi battles into first masters 1000 semi-final

Italy's Luciano Darderi reacts during his quarter final match against Spain's Rafael Jodar on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

Home favourite Luciano Darderi produced a dramatic comeback to defeat Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-0 in a marathon quarter-final at the Italian Open, securing the first Masters 1000 semi-final appearance of his career in the early hours of Thursday.

Fresh from his impressive victory over second seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round, Darderi carried that confidence onto Campo Centrale despite heavy rain delays forcing the match late into the evening.

The contest was briefly halted during the opening set when smoke from fireworks at the nearby Stadio Olimpico, where the Coppa Italia final between Inter Milan and Lazio was taking place, drifted across the Foro Italico.

The smoke reduced visibility and temporarily affected the tournament’s electronic line-calling system.

Once play resumed, Darderi recovered brilliantly from 2-5 down in the tie-break to claim the opening set in front of an energised home crowd.

The Italian looked set to finish the match quickly after moving 3-0 ahead in the second set, but Jodar fought back impressively. The Spaniard saved two match points before levelling the contest by taking the set 7-5.

However, the effort appeared to drain the 19-year-old in the decider as Darderi regained control, breaking serve twice to seal victory in emphatic fashion.

“I think it's the best win of my career because of the crowd and everything here in Rome,” Darderi said in his on-court interview.

“First time in the semi-finals, it's a dream to play here. It was difficult because we started around 11, the court was very slow ... I just kept fighting and I'm very happy about that.”

Darderi will now face Casper Ruud in the semi-finals after the Norwegian defeated Karen Khachanov 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.