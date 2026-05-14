Nahid Rana crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2026

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana celebrates after taking a wicket during the first ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Dhaka on March 11 2026. - BCB

DUBAI: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for April 2026 following a standout ODI series against New Zealand.

Rana delivered a superb run of form, taking eight wickets in three ODIs against the Black Caps, continuing his momentum from March when he also claimed eight wickets in a three-match series against Pakistan.

This marks the first time he has received the monthly ICC honour, and he becomes the first Bangladesh men’s player to win the award since all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz achieved the feat in April last year.

“It’s a great feeling to be named ICC Player of the Month after performing well against a world-class side like New Zealand,” Rana said.

“To deliver on home soil made the series even more special, and it is one I will always cherish. I am grateful to my team-mates for their constant support and belief in me throughout."

“I hope to keep contributing to more victories and memorable moments for my team,” he added.

The 23-year-old had a quiet start to the series in the first ODI, taking just one wicket for 65 runs.

However, he responded strongly in the second match, producing the second five-wicket haul of his career — his first also coming earlier this year against Pakistan in March.

He struck early in the Powerplay with two wickets before returning to dismantle the middle order, finishing with figures of 5 for 32 as Bangladesh bowled New Zealand out for 198.

In the third and final ODI in Chattogram, the right-arm pacer again made key breakthroughs, taking two wickets to help secure a 2–1 series win for Bangladesh. His performances also earned him the Player of the Series award.

Overall, Rana finished the series with eight wickets at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 4.46, sealing his ICC Men’s Player of the Month recognition for April 2026.