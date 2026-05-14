Stephen Curry targets 20 NBA seasons as Golden State Warriors plan extension

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry is entering the twilight of his NBA career after 16 seasons, with the 38-year-old still performing at an elite level but acknowledging that retirement is drawing closer.

Despite the nearing conclusion of his playing days, reports suggest the four-time champion hopes to extend his career to at least 20 seasons, leaving several years potentially remaining at the top level.

Curry reportedly plans to extend his NBA career to 20 seasons, with a new Warriors contract in August likely shaping his future timeline.

“Stephen Curry has internally told people with the Warriors that he wants to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA,” said Brett Siegel.

“Will see what that means for an upcoming contract extension for him in August as he will be getting a new deal with the Warriors.”

Curry, who averaged 26.6 points per game last season along with 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists while maintaining strong shooting efficiency, has one year remaining on his $62.5 million contract.

He will be eligible to negotiate a new extension in August as the franchise looks to secure his future and prevent him from entering unrestricted free agency in 2027.

The Warriors remain determined to stay competitive around Curry, having re-signed Steve Kerr to a long-term extension.

The organisation is also expected to monitor potential moves for star names such as Giannis Anteto kounmpo and LeBron James, while relying on key contributors Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski.

Golden State believe that with Curry still leading the way, they remain capable of contending for championships in the coming seasons, provided they maximise their roster effectively moving forward now.