PCB confirms physical tickets sale date for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

Pakistan batters Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Babar Azam (left) exchanging fist bump during the first T20I match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 2026 in Lahore. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that physical tickets for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will be available for purchase from Friday, 22 May.

Online tickets will also go on sale the same day via pcb.tcs.com.pk from 1pm onwards.

The ODI series will begin on Saturday, 30 May, with the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 2 and 4 June respectively. All matches will start at 4:30pm local time.

Physical tickets will be available across 16 TCS Express Centres in three cities, including eight outlets in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, and three in Islamabad.

To ensure maximum fan attendance, the PCB has kept ticket prices affordable across all categories.

General enclosure tickets will be priced at PKR 200, first-class enclosures at PKR 300, premium tickets at PKR 400, and VIP tickets at PKR 500. For the Rawalpindi fixture, VIP gallery seats will be available at PKR 1,500.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, VIP enclosures at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram Stands) will cost PKR 1,000, while seats at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas Stands) will be priced at PKR 1,500.

Corporate hospitality packages will also be offered, with details available through the PCB Head Office.

The series marks Australia’s return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral assignment since their 2022 tour, when the hosts secured a 2–1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia also toured Pakistan for a T20I series in January–February, where Pakistan completed a 3–0 clean sweep in Lahore.