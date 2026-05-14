WATCH: Rizwan begins wicketkeeping practice ahead of second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan's newly appointed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed (right) seen training wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Sylhet on May 14, 2026. - PCB

SYLHET: Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has begun his wicketkeeping drills as the Pakistan team underwent an intense training session ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

Pakistan’s newly appointed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen assisting and guiding Rizwan during the keeping practice to help him address mistakes and struggles he faced in the previous outing.

The right-handed batter’s performance in the recently concluded Test was below par as he struggled with the bat while scoring runs.

He also had difficulties behind the stumps, conceding extra runs, dropping catches and missing stumping opportunities, which gave additional chances and runs to Bangladeshi batters throughout the match.

Apart from him, other Pakistan players were engaged in intense drills, catching practice and batting sessions throughout the day to rectify mistakes and strengthen areas of weakness.

Meanwhile, hosts Bangladesh created history by defeating Pakistan in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium by 104 runs, registering their first-ever home win in red-ball cricket against their opponents.

Chasing a target of 268, the touring side were comfortably placed at 119/3 with debutant Abdullah Fazal and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha at the crease, but the former’s dismissal in the 32nd over triggered a collapse as Pakistan lost six wickets for 44 runs in 21 overs and were eventually bowled out for 163.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 413 in their first innings, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mominul Haque’s 91, before Pakistan replied with 386 thanks to a debut hundred from Azan Awais and contributions from Abdullah Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan.

The result lifted Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table with one win, one defeat and one draw from three matches, collecting 16 points with a win percentage of 44.44 overall.

Pakistan, meanwhile, slipped to seventh after winning one and losing two of their three matches, earning 12 points with a win percentage of 33.33.