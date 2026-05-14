Tony Bellew predicts outcome of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury superfight

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

The long-anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury continues to dominate boxing conversation, with former world champion Tony Bellew offering a bold prediction about how the fight may unfold.

Bellew believes the proposed clash between Joshua and Fury, reportedly agreed in principle for later this year, is unlikely to go the distance.

Speaking on the ‘Fight Your Corner Podcast’, Bellew expressed strong confidence that the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight will not last all 12 rounds, predicting an early finish rather than a decision.

“The only thing that I can fully, really commit to and put my hand on my heart and say, ‘I really genuinely think this is going to happen’ is that it ain’t going the distance,” Bellew said.

He argued that both heavyweights carry enough power to end the contest early, but also enough vulnerability to be stopped themselves.

“The reason that I can’t put my hand on my heart and think ‘it is Josh’ is because I need to see Josh in a ring and see what he can do,” Bellew explained.

Despite the confidence in a knockout finish, Bellew admitted uncertainty over Joshua’s current form, insisting he needs to see him return to the ring first.

However, he suggested Joshua could still be dangerous if he adopts an aggressive approach.

“The case that I could make for him is, if he gets in that ring and lets his hands go for just six rounds,” Bellew said.

“Even if he thinks ‘I am just going to let them go’, he has got the capability of knocking anybody out.”

The fight, widely regarded as one of the biggest in British boxing history, has reportedly been scheduled for November, with Joshua set to face Kristian Prenga in July and Fury linked to an interim bout.