'Made up': Cummins rejects claims of Australian cricketers jumping ship to SA20

Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing Gulbadin Naib (not pictured) for his hat trick during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground on June 22, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. - ICC

Australia captain Pat Cummins has dismissed reports claiming he and other senior players were considering skipping the Big Bash League in favour of South Africa’s SA20 from 2028 if their salaries were not increased.

According to the reports, several Australian players were reportedly contemplating requesting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Cricket Australia to feature in the SA20, amid claims they are seeking what they view as fair market value for their participation.

The report suggested Big Bash League players could earn around AUD 1 million per season.

The same report also stated that Australia’s pace trio — Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — were each offered AUD 800,000 as pre-auction sign-on fees to play in The Hundred in 2026.

However, accepting such deals would reportedly have ruled them out of Australia’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Cummins, however, has firmly rejected the speculation, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that the claims are untrue. “Everything you’ve written about me in this about SA20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up,” he wrote.

Everything you’ve written about me in this about SAT20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up 👍 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 14, 2026

The reports have surfaced amid broader discussions around Australian player contracts and central deals.

Earlier this month, George Bailey, Australia’s chair of selectors, moved to calm concerns over players allegedly rejecting initial contract offers, describing such developments as a routine part of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Australia national cricket team are set to return to international action with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, beginning on May 30 in Rawalpindi. Mitchell Marsh will lead the side in Cummins’ absence.