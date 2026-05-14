Faheem Ashraf secures Yorkshire deal for Vitality Blast, County Championship

Pakistan pacer Faheem Ashraf celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup Final match against India at Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Faheem Ashraf has signed for Yorkshire County Cricket Club as an overseas player for the 2026 season, marking another stint in county cricket for the Pakistan all-rounder.

The 32-year-old comes in as a replacement for injured Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland, who had originally been part of Yorkshire’s plans but was ruled out due to injury.

Ashraf is set to be available for the club throughout the group stage of the Vitality Blast and is also expected to feature in County Championship rounds seven and eight during his spell.

This will be Ashraf’s second spell in the Vitality Blast, having previously featured for Northamptonshire in 2019. During that season, he played 11 matches, claiming 11 wickets with the ball and contributing 36 runs with the bat.

The Pakistan all-rounder heads to England on the back of another impressive outing in the Pakistan Super League, where he turned out for Islamabad United in the 11th edition of the tournament.

In that campaign, Faheem etched his name into the record books by becoming only the second all-rounder in PSL history to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets, highlighting his value as a genuine match-winner.

He has been a regular figure on the international stage for Pakistan, featuring in 17 Tests, 45 ODIs and 85 T20 Internationals across his career.

Beyond the PSL, Faheem has also gained experience in multiple franchise leagues around the world. In the Bangladesh Premier League, he spent four seasons, taking 44 wickets in 25 matches while also scoring 173 runs.

He has also played in the Big Bash League, representing Hobart Hurricanes in a single season where he picked up seven wickets in nine appearances and scored 61 runs.

After securing his move to Yorkshire, Faheem said he is delighted to join the historic county side and is eager to follow in the footsteps of several Pakistan greats who have previously represented the club.

“I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire. Many of my fellow Pakistan players have represented the club and have spoken highly of both the environment and the quality of players within the squad,” Faheem said.

“I’m really looking forward to arriving at Headingley.”

Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, Gavin Hamilton, also backed the Pakistan all-rounder to make a strong impact for the club.

“Faheem is an experienced multi-format player who will be a really valuable addition to the squad,” Hamilton said. “He brings a great ability to score quick lower-order runs as well as the skill to make a real impact with the ball.”