PCB issues NOCs to national cricketers for County, Vitality Blast commitments

Usman Tariq bowls during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 25, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several national cricketers for their participation in county cricket and the Vitality Blast during the 2026 season.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been granted an NOC to represent Yorkshire County Cricket Club, while Mohammad Ali, Usman Tariq and Faheem Ashraf have received NOCs for the Vitality Blast.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also extended fast bowler Mohammad Abbas’ NOC to continue representing Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

His stints are spread across April, May, June and a longer window from August to late September, reflecting a structured workload management approach while ensuring his presence in red-ball cricket in England.

Previously, the board also issued NOCs to few Pakistan players who are set to represent their respective teams in overseas leagues during the 2026 season.

Among the prominent names, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir have been granted permission to feature in the Vitality T20 Blast 2026.

Sufiyan’s availability is limited from May 22 to June 7, while Nawaz and Usama Mir have received extended windows running until mid and late July respectively, indicating their likely involvement across a larger portion of the tournament.

Mir previously represented Worcestershire in the 2023 edition of the tournament, where he played 11 matches and picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29, while Nawaz and Sufiyan are all set to begin their first Vitality T20 Blast stints.

Meanwhile, spinners Nawaz, Muqeem and Usman are on the verge of making their Vitality Blast debuts after previously representing teams in other franchise leagues.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming edition of the Vitality Blast will begin on May 22 with Essex taking on Sussex and will continue until July 18.