Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami comeback against Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) poses for a picture after the victory over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on May 13, 2026. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: The Argentine superstar Lionel Messi inspired another dramatic Inter Miami comeback as they defeated Cincinnati 5-3 in Major League Soccer (MLS) clash here at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, extending their impressive away winning streak to seven matches.

Messi superstar scored twice and provided an assist, taking his league tally to 12 goals and recording at least three goal contributions in a match for the third time this season.

Mateo Silvetti levelled the contest at 3-3 in the 79th minute after coming off the bench, before Germán Berterame struck the decisive goal in the 84th minute following a set-piece scramble.

Cincinnati had taken control at different stages through Kevin Denkey’s penalty, Pavel Bucha and Evander, but collapsed late on, suffering their first defeat in 64 matches when leading after the 75th minute under coach Pat Noonan since 2023.

Messi had earlier opened the scoring after deflecting a shot that looped in off Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga, before restoring parity in the second half from a Luis Suarez assist. His influence once again proved decisive in MLS action.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos praised Messi, Rodrigo and Suarez for elevating MLS, highlighting their brilliant performance on a difficult pitch against a strong opponent.

"Speaking about Leo is truly striking, first because of the person he is, and second because of the player you see on the pitch," Hoyos said.

He added: "Him [Messi] Rodrigo [De Paul] and [Luis] Suárez are players who truly elevate the MLS. What they accomplished today was brilliant, simply brilliant. To perform that way on a difficult pitch, against a very tough opponent, speaks volumes."

Inter Miami’s late surge sealed another statement win, highlighting their attacking depth and resilience in a thrilling contest.